Cubs acquire lefty reliever Holland from Giants

The Chicago Cubs, in the market for a left-handed reliever, acquired Derek Holland from the San Francisco Giants for cash, it was announced Friday.

Holland, 32, was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday after allowing four earned runs in an inning during Saturday's loss to the New York Mets.

The 10-year veteran appeared in 31 games for the Giants this season, posting a 2-4 record with a 5.90 ERA and 71 strikeouts. He had signed a one-year, $7 million contract in January to return to San Francisco for a second year.

Among all NL pitchers against left-handed hitters this year, Holland has allowed the second-lowest slugging (.195), third-lowest OPS (.471) and seventh-lowest batting average (.182). He also has limited lefty batters to a .276 on-base percentage.

Holland was a starter earlier in his career, with a 78-77 lifetime record and a 4.51 ERA in 275 big league appearances (221 starts) with the Texas Rangers (2009-16), Chicago White Sox (2017) and Giants (2018-19).

To make room for Holland on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated left-handed pitcher Tim Collins.