Brewers' Shaw recalled, will play first in return

Travis Shaw has been recalled from Triple-A San Antonio and is playing first base Friday night for the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on the visiting Chicago Cubs.

The onetime slugger was sent down in June after hitting .164 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 57 games.

Shaw had averaged 32 homers and 94 RBIs in his first two seasons in Milwaukee, after coming over from the Boston Red Sox in a trade for Tyler Thornburg.

He seemed to find his swing in San Antonio. In 28 games, Shaw hit .286 with nine homers and 22 RBIs with an OPS of 1.039.

Shaw, used mostly as a third baseman in his first two seasons with the Brewers, has split time between first and third in San Antonio.

The roster spot opened when the Brewers put right-hander Jhoulys Chacín on the injured list with a right oblique strain.