Scherzer will not throw for 2 days after injection

Max Scherzer, who was only so-so in his return from the injured list Thursday night in a 8-7 loss to the Rockies, had an MRI Friday that revealed a small strain in his back.

The Washington Nationals ace told reporters that he had an injection and will take two days off from throwing. He said he is hopeful he can make his next start.

Scherzer had been sidelined by inflammation under his right shoulder since before the All-Star Game. He was 7-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his previous seven starts, but he struggled with his command at times on Thursday in his first start since July 6.

He allowed three runs and four hits while matching his shortest outing of the season. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out eight, increasing his NL-leading total to 189, and he hasn't lost since May 17, the last time he gave up three runs.

