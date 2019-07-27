After losing NL Central lead, put the pen atop Cubs' deadline shopping list

Ben Gamel hits a 2-run single to right field in the eighth inning, putting the Brewers up for good. (0:30)

MILWAUKEE -- Every time the Chicago Cubs think they've plugged a hole on their roster, another one pops up. After signing closer Craig Kimbrel back in June, they probably figured they were set with righties in their bullpen -- and that was before they realized Brandon Kintzler was one of their best from that side of the mound.

But here the Cubs are, just days from the trade deadline, and they may have to go back into the market for another righty.

"There are areas we're trying to shore up while recognizing there are some (options) internally," Cubs president Theo Epstein said before his team lost a heartbreaker, 3-2, to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. "I don't mean to lower expectations but we did make a really significant addition with Craig Kimbrel."

"We walked too many guys," Kintzler said afterwards. "We hit too many guys. We didn't do a very good job but the umpires didn't help us either."

Yes, home-plate umpire Adrian Johnson was all over the map but that's no excuse. Manager Joe Maddon played with fire by bringing in four different relievers in 'dirty' innings. There's only so many times a pitcher can come into a game with men on base and escape with no damage. Sure, Maddon could have left starter Kyle Hendricks in the game longer but none of it changes the fact that Strop has a 5.20 ERA and six blown saves.

After acquiring lefty Derek Holland from the San Francisco Giants earlier in the day, Epstein needs to get back on the phones -- regardless of what they spent on Kimbrel. His team is in a precarious position, having ceded first place on Friday to the St. Louis Cardinals.

"As we look at it, that (Kimbrel signing) did eat up some of, it not all of, our financial flexibility and address a real need," Epstein said.

But a new need has clearly popped up. Better to know now, when something can be done about it, then just to wait and hope Strop finds his game again as the one and only trade deadline passes. Epstein didn't dismiss help from within, meaning turning to Triple-A.

"We have several attractive right handed relief options in the pen there," he said. "That story is yet to be written, with contributions from minor league guys."

One arm deserving of more attention is 26-year-old Canadian, Rowan Wick. Including time in the minors, he's on a run of 16 straight appearances without giving up a run -- and he shut the door on Milwaukee after Strop's mini implosion on Friday night.

"We're not going to be disappointed if we can't execute a big deal," Epstein said.

The problem is the Cubs could use more than one deal to help them to the postseason as they're also searching for help at the plate. Blowing a late lead on Friday was bad, but scoring just two runs was equally offensive -- no pun intended. In fact, Maddon has all but said he would prioritize a bat over an arm -- at least he stated that before another blown lead.

"We have to be more offensive," Maddon declared earlier in the week. "I still like the names (in the pen). We just need to figure out how to score more runs."

Both can be true: Needing to score more runs but also needing another right-handed reliever -- no matter how much the manager likes what he has. Strop had a huge role on the team so it goes without saying it needs to be filled.

"That's a lonely feeling," Kintzler said of Strop's struggles. "He'll be fine."

But will the second-place Cubs be fine?