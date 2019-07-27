Braves' Markakis on IL with fractured wrist

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has been diagnosed with a fractured left wrist after he was hit by a pitch during Friday's game.

The Braves announced Markakis' injury Saturday while placing him on the 10-day IL.

Markakis was hit on the left wrist by a pitch from the Philadelphia Phillies' Cole Irvin in the sixth inning of Atlanta's 9-2 win over Philadelphia. Markakis wore a splint on his arm after the victory.

This is the veteran right fielder's first time on the injured list in his five seasons with the Braves. Markakis has played at least 155 games in 11 of his first 13 seasons in the majors. He is hitting .284 with nine home runs and 55 RBIs this season.

Braves' outfielder Nick Markakis is looked at by a member of the team's medical staff along with manager Brian Snitker after getting hit in the hand by a pitch against the Phillies on Friday. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Markakis has been one of the most consistent hitters since entering the league in 2006. In the last 14 seasons, Markakis is the only player to have 100-plus hits in every season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Infielder Dansby Swanson also was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, with a right foot contusion. Swanson is hitting .265 with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs.

To fill the open roster spots, the Braves reinstated left-hander Max Fried from the injured list and recalled outfielder Adam Duvall from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Fried had been on the IL since July 16 with a blister on his left index finger. At the time, manager Brian Snitker said he didn't want Fried pitching through the injury.

Duvall has played in 33 games for the Braves this season, hitting .132 in 53 at-bats.