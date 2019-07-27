Ortiz out of hospital following three surgeries

Marley Rivera details the latest to come from the David Ortiz shooting as Dominican Republic authorities say it was a result of mistaken identity. (0:32)

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital, the team confirmed Saturday.

A family source told ESPN's Enrique Rojas that Ortiz was released Friday and will be assisted by full-time nurses and visited regularly by his person physician.

"He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent procedures," the family source told Rojas.

Ortiz, 43, had been in the Boston hospital since June 10, one day after he was shot in the Dominican Republic.

The Red Sox on Saturday said there will be an update on his condition next week.

Ortiz has undergone three surgeries related to the gunshot wound and ensuing complications. The most recent surgery was performed two weeks ago.

After Ortiz was shot June 9 in Santo Domingo, doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine before he was flown to Boston in an air ambulance sent by the Red Sox.

Police have arrested 14 people in the case and are searching for others. Last month, police said a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting of another man and that Ortiz had been an unintended target.

Information from ESPN's Marly Rivera and The Associated Press was used in this report.