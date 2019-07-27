Source: Ortiz out of hospital, will rehab at home

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday, a source told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

Ortiz had been in the Boston hospital since June 10, one day after he was shot in the Dominican Republic.

"David has been home since Friday," a family source told Rojas. "At home he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor. He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injury and surgeries."

Ortiz, 43, has undergone three surgeries related to the gunshot wound and ensuing complications. The most recent surgery was performed two weeks ago.

After Ortiz was shot June 9 in Santo Domingo, doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine before he was flown to Boston in an air ambulance sent by the Red Sox.

Police have arrested 14 people in the case and are searching for others. Last month, police said a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting of another man and that Ortiz had been an unintended target.

Information from ESPN's Marly Rivera and The Associated Press was used in this report.