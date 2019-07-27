Sources: A's acquire lefty Diekman from Royals

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, bolstering a bullpen already considered among the most talented in baseball, sources told ESPN.

The well-traveled Diekman, 32, joined the Royals as a free agent this winter and had been one of the most popular players on the trade market leading up to the July 31 deadline. Oakland pounced and will send two prospects back to Kansas City, according to sources, after beating out a number of suitors who coveted Diekman's fastball-slider mix.

Entering Saturday's games, Oakland (58-47) is eight games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. The Athletics, however, are tied with the Boston Red Sox for third place in a heated wild-card chase -- just a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the final spot.

While Diekman's 4.75 ERA is below league average, his 13.6 strikeouts per nine rank 11th among relievers and he also ranks in the top 25 in lowest home run rate. Diekman's biggest bugaboo has been control, as he is walking nearly five batters per nine, in line with his career numbers.

With Diekman, Blake Treinen, Liam Hendriks and Lou Trivino, the A's are assembling one of the hardest-throwing bullpens in the major leagues, hoping to ride it to the postseason as they did last year.

Oakland's 3.94 bullpen ERA ranks seventh in the majors.

This is the second trade this month between Kansas City and Oakland. The A's acquired starter Homer Bailey for infielder Kevin Merrell on July 14.

Diekman signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Royals in the offseason. The deal included a mutual option for the 2020 season. Diekman, who has a career 3.87 ERA, has also pitched for the Phillies, Rangers and Diamondbacks during his career.