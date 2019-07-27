Yankees unsure if LeMahieu (groin) will go on IL

DJ LeMahieu is having an MVP-caliber season in his first year with the New York Yankees and he talks about what brought him to the Bronx in the offseason. (1:30)

BOSTON -- American League batting leader DJ LeMahieu sat out the New York Yankees' 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game that LeMahieu has what appears to be a small, low-grade groin strain. Boone said New York wants to wait until Sunday to see what to do moving forward with the 31-year-old.

"There's something small in there so I think we're still evaluating if it's something he can grind through," Boone said. "We'll get our arms around it as best we can the next 24 hours and try and make a good decision."

The infielder felt the injury during Friday's loss to the Red Sox, Boone said. LeMahieu underwent an MRI exam before Saturday's game.

The Yankees signed LeMahieu to a $24 million, two-year contract as a free agent during the offseason. He is batting .332 with 15 home runs and 71 RBIs and has been a pleasant surprise for a team that's been besieged by injuries.

ESPN's Coley Harvey and The Associated Press contributed to this report.