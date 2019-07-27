Dodgers righty Stripling to IL with biceps injury

WASHINGTON -- The Dodgers have placed right-hander Ross Stripling on the 10-day injured list because of tendinitis in his right biceps.

The team said before Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals that the move is retroactive to July 25. Manager Dave Roberts suspects Stripling will miss a start or two.

On Wednesday, Stripling (4-4, 3.64 ERA) pitched five innings of three-hit ball against the Angels, giving up two runs before leaving with a stiff neck.

Roberts said the problem with the neck "probably compromised his delivery, which got into the bicep." He added that "when you're talking about an arm for a pitcher, you've got to be cautious."

The Dodgers recalled right-hander Jaime Schultz from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Schultz pitched three scoreless innings over three appearances for the Dodgers in April.