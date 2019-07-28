Diamondbacks remove Holland from closer role

The Arizona Diamondbacks have temporarily removed struggling right-hander Greg Holland from the closer role.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that he wants to give Holland a break and that he wants the demotion to be temporary.

Lovullo also told reporters that he is undecided whom Arizona will use in save situations, saying that hitter matchups could determine his choice.

Holland, 33, got off to a solid start with nine saves and a 1.31 ERA in his first 21 appearances but has struggled terribly in July, posting an 8.53 ERA with three blown saves in nine outings.

A three-time All-Star, Holland has a 3.51 ERA and 17 saves this season.