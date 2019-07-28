Sources: Rays acquire Sogard from Blue Jays

Jeff Passan questions if the Rays will go all in without Blake Snell until September, or wave the white flag on 2019. (1:06)

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired infielder Eric Sogard from the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, bolstering a lineup beset by injuries with a veteran who can play every infield position as well as corner outfield spots, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN.

The 33-year-old Sogard is hitting .300/.363/.477 after signing a minor league deal over the winter with Toronto following a disappointing 2018 season. He excelled as a utilityman for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017, and his power spike this season has led to a career year.

Tampa Bay continues to be among the most aggressive teams in pursuing trades before the July 31 deadline, according to sources. The Rays' desire for versatility is perfectly embodied by Sogard, who was also pursued by the Chicago Cubs among other teams.

The Blue Jays are expected to receive two players to be named later in exchange for Sogard.

With Sogard's departure, the Blue Jays could soon summon Bo Bichette, their top prospect and a middle infielder, to join fellow rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and other core players in their rebuild. The Sogard deal was the first of a number of expected moves that include trading starter Marcus Stroman and relievers Ken Giles and Daniel Hudson.