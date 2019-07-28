Upset pitcher Bauer throws ball over CF fence

Trevor Bauer gets lit up in the 5th inning and promptly fires the ball, from the mound, over the wall in center field. (1:02)

Trevor Bauer showed his frustrations after surrendering the Cleveland Indians' lead to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday by throwing a baseball from the mound over the center-field fence at Kauffman Stadium.

Bauer threw the ball as manager Terry Francona was coming on the field to take him out of the game. The Indians manager appeared upset at Bauer's actions and pointed to the dugout as he met the right-hander at the mound. Bauer appeared to acknowledge that he was in the wrong, putting his hand on his chest as Francona met him.

Indians manager Terry Francona pointed Trevor Bauer to the dugout after the pitcher threw a baseball over the center field fence as Francona came on the field to take him out of the game. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bauer's actions surprised his teammates. especially second baseman Mike Freeman, who flinched as Bauer threw the ball.

Bauer allowed a single to shallow right by Cheslor Cuthbert that tied the score at 5 and then a two-run single to center by Nicky Lopez that made it 7-5, ending his day. After Lopez's hit, Bauer tossed the ball at the backstop. He then made the throw over center field.

Bauer matched career highs in runs (8) and earned runs (7) allowed on Sunday, according to ESPN Stats & Information.