Sources: Jays deal Stroman to Mets for prospects

Jeff Passan admits he's uncertain of the Mets' strategy after the team's acquisition of Marcus Stroman. (0:54)

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman has been traded to the New York Mets in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

ESPN's Keith Law had Kay and Woods Richardson ranked as the No. 6 and No. 7 prospects in the Mets' system before the season.

MLB.com was first to report the trade.

Stroman, a first-time All-Star this season, is 6-11 in 21 starts with a 2.96 ERA. Mostly a ground ball pitcher, the 28-year-old has the third lowest home run percentage (1.9%) in the American League.

The Mets, however, have converted just 71 percent of ground balls into outs this season, the worst rate in MLB.

Stroman, who is under team control through 2020, has a 2.93 career ERA and 11 quality starts in 20 appearances versus the National League. He has never pitched at Citi Field.

He took to social media Sunday to wish a fond farewell to the city he's played in for the past 6½ years.

Toronto, I love you...forever! 🇨🇦 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 28, 2019

Stroman thought he might've been moved before this Wednesday's trade deadline, and yelled, "This is my house!" as he walked off the field in his final home start for Toronto last Wednesday.

"I've always been emotional. I feel like I've had a pretty good tenure as a Blue Jay," the fiery right-hander said after the game. "There's been no willingness from the front office to sign me, so I've just kind of come to terms with it and I'm ready to dominate, wherever that may be, absolutely dominate.

Kay, 24, was selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft. The righty was dominant in Double-A to start the season, posting a 1.49 ERA in 12 starts, but has struggled since his promotion to Triple-A last month.

Woods Richardson, 18, a second-round pick in 2018, has a 4.25 ERA in 20 starts in Class A.