Source: Jays trade Stroman to Mets for prospects

Jeff Passan admits he's uncertain of the Mets' strategy after the team's acquisition of Marcus Stroman. (0:54)

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman has been traded to the New York Mets in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

ESPN's Keith Law had Kay and Woods-Richardson ranked as the No. 6 and No. 7 prospects in the Mets system before the season.

MLB.com was first to report the trade.

Stroman, a first-time All-Star this season, is 6-11 in 21 starts with a 2.96 ERA. Mostly a ground ball pitcher, the 28-year-old has the third lowest home run percentage (1.9%) in the American League.

The Mets, however, have converted just 71 percent of ground balls into outs this season, the worst rate in MLB.

Stroman has a 2.93 career ERA and 11 quality starts in 20 appearances versus the National League. He has never pitched at Citi Field.

Stroman thought he might've been moved before the July 31 trade deadline, and yelled "This is my house!" as he walked off the field in his final home start for Toronto on Wednesday.

"I've always been emotional. I feel like I've had a pretty good tenure as a Blue Jay," the fiery right-hander said after the game. "There's been no willingness from the front office to sign me, so I've just kind of come to terms with it and I'm ready to dominate, wherever that may be, absolutely dominate."