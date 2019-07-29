Dodgers deal for Mariners utility player Negron

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder/outfielder Kristopher Negron from the Seattle Mariners for minor leaguer Daniel Castro, it was announced Sunday.

Negron was recalled by the Mariners from Triple-A earlier this month and has batted .217 in 10 games. Before joining Seattle, he was batting .310 with 12 homers and 61 RBIs at Tacoma.

Castro, an infielder, was signed by the Dodgers as a free agent last November. He was batting .241 with 11 RBIs in 45 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

The Dodgers need depth in the infield, as second baseman Kike Hernandez (left wrist) will likely be placed on the injured list Monday, according to manager Dave Roberts.

"He's still in pain. It's getting better, but the IL is probably inevitable," Roberts said after Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.