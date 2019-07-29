Brewers bring back Lyles in trade with Pirates

Jeff Passan explains why Trevor Bauer will still draw trade interest from other teams despite him showing his frustrations in a game against the Royals. (1:34)

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In return, the Pirates will receive Double-A right-hander Cody Ponce.

Lyles is 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA and has made it out of the fourth inning just once in his four July starts. However, he has a well-above-average curveball and has thrown his four-seam fastball more up in the zone this year, which had proved effective until his recent rough spell.

The Brewers are in need of rotation help as Brandon Woodruff and Jhoulys Chacin are both on the injured list, and Gio Gonzalez is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

The trade is a reunion for Lyles and the Brewers as Milwaukee acquired him off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Aug. 5 of last year. The Brewers declined Lyles' option over the winter.

Lyles had been listed as the Pirates' starter for Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds before the trade. The Pirates now will start right-hander Alex McRae against Cincinnati.

ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.