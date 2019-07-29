        <
        >

          Phils acquire Vargas from Mets to bolster rotation

          play
          Vargas strikes out 8 Padres in 6 innings (0:26)

          Jason Vargas strikes out eight batters in six innings of work vs. San Diego. (0:26)

          5:15 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-hander Jason Vargas in a trade Monday with the division rival New York Mets.

          The Mets received minor league catcher Austin Bossart in the deal, which could help improve a Phillies starting rotation that has struggled throughout the season.

          The Phillies also received cash considerations. Vargas is owed $2,666,667 of his $8 million salary for the remainder of this season, and his contract includes an $8 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout.

          Vargas, 36, is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 19 games -- 18 starts -- this season. The 14-year veteran got off to a terrible start but has fared better over the last two months, going 5-3 with a 3.34 ERA over his last 12 starts.

          The Phillies (55-50) are 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves (62-44) in the National League East despite entering Monday with a 4.59 combined ERA for their starting pitchers, the fifth-worst mark in the league.

          The move also marks the second substantial trade in as many days for the Mets, who bolstered their pitching depth Sunday by acquiring star right-hander Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays.

          Vargas made headlines earlier this season when he threatened to fight a reporter during a testy postgame exchange in the clubhouse.

          ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices