Jays add top prospect Bichette for Royals series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Toronto Blue Jays have called up top prospect Bo Bichette about two hours before first pitch against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night as they continued with sweeping changes to their big league roster.

The move came one day after Toronto shipped pitcher Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets for two pitching prospects and sent infielder Eric Sogard to the Tampa Bay Rays for a pair of players to be named later.

Bichette, the son of former major league outfielder Dante Bichette, is the third legacy player to join the Blue Jays' roster. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (son of Vladimir Sr.) and Cavan Biggio (son of Craig) arrived with the club earlier this season.

Bichette was playing shortstop and batting sixth for the series opener in Kansas City.