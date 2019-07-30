        <
        >

          Pederson pulled for not running out groundball

          12:49 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Joc Pederson was substituted in the eighth inning of Monday's 9-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies because he didn't run out a ground ball, manager Dave Roberts said.

          Pederson grounded out in the eighth to first baseman Daniel Murphy, scoring catcher Will Smith. But Pederson, who went 0-for-4 in the game, didn't reach first base and stopped running.

          Tyler White replaced him at first in the bottom of the inning.

          "There's a certain way to play the game and I didn't see the effort there," Roberts told reporters.

          Added Pederson: "Yeah, it was unprofessional. I let the emotions get the best of me. ... I'm better than that."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices