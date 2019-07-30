        <
          Source: Cubs to acquire Jays reliever Phelps

          2:41 PM ET
          The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade for Toronto Blue Jays right-hander David Phelps, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

          The source said Toronto will receive minor league pitcher Thomas Hatch in return.

          Phelps, 32, has a 3.63 ERA with 18 strikeouts and seven walks in 17 1/3 innings over 17 appearances this season, his first in Toronto after signing a one-year deal in January that includes a club option.

          He missed the 2018 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

          Hatch, 24, has spent the past two seasons pitching in Double-A. He is 12-16 with a 4.14 ERA in 47 starts since 2018.

          In other moves, the Cubs will place right-handed reliever Pedro Strop on the 10-day injured list and are calling up right-hander Duane Underwood from Triple-A Iowa, according to NBC Sports Chicago.

