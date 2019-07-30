Cubs acquire reliever Phelps from Blue Jays

The Chicago Cubs traded for Toronto Blue Jays right-hander David Phelps on Tuesday.

Toronto will received minor league pitcher Thomas Hatch in return.

Phelps, 32, has a 3.63 ERA with 18 strikeouts and seven walks in 17 1/3 innings over 17 appearances this season, his first in Toronto after signing a one-year deal in January that includes a club option.

He missed the 2018 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Hatch, 24, has spent the past two seasons pitching in Double-A. He is 12-16 with a 4.14 ERA in 47 starts since 2018.

In other moves, the Cubs will place right-handed reliever Pedro Strop on the 10-day injured list and are calling up right-hander Duane Underwood from Triple-A Iowa, according to multiple reports.