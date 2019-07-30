SS Anderson set to return to White Sox lineup

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is set to return to the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets after a month-long absence due to injury.

Anderson, who is hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in a breakout season, suffered a high ankle sprain when he planted his right foot awkwardly while fielding a grounder at Fenway on June 25.

Anderson recently completed a minor league rehab assignment at Class AAA Charlotte.

The White Sox also recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from Charlotte and optioned OF Ryan Cordell.

Fulmer will take the roster spot of righty Dylan Covey, who was optioned on Sunday.