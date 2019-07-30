Reports: MLB fines Bauer for tantrum; no ban

Trevor Bauer gets lit up in the fifth inning and promptly fires the ball from the mound over the center-field wall. (1:02)

Major League Baseball reportedly has fined, but not suspended, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer for Sunday's tantrum that resulted in him throwing the ball from the mound over the center-field fence.

MLB Network was the first to report Bauer had been fined. The amount of the fine is not known.

The players' association declined to comment on the decision and whether it intends to contest it.

Indians manager Terry Francona, meanwhile, hadn't decided what action, if any, the team would take regarding Bauer's outburst. He said he would discuss the incident further with team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff after the trade deadline.

"To be honest with you, I need to figure out what I consider is proper and respectful," Francona told reporters Tuesday. "I would never do something without Chris and Chernie's input. I thought they were so busy that it just wasn't right to put that on their plate.

"So there will be a time to get to that. After they hear from the league, and after they get a chance to settle down a little bit, we can discuss exactly what's right as we move forward."

Francona acknowledged Bauer made a mistake but said, "I don't want this to be his legacy. This kid's a good pitcher."

Bauer threw the ball as Francona was coming onto the field to take him out of the game in the fifth inning of Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Royals. The Indians manager appeared upset at Bauer's actions and pointed to the dugout as he met him at the mound.

After the game, Bauer apologized for his behavior.

"I want to be clear that my frustrations were with myself and my inability to stop the situation and keep my team in the game," Bauer, 28, said. "I'm an intense competitor. That fire is what drives me. Today, it completely consumed me and took over."

Bauer added, "It was unbecoming. It was childish. Unprofessional. There's no place for it in the game."

Former Reds reliever Rob Dibble was suspended four games and fined by MLB in 1991, when he threw a ball into the stands at Riverfront Stadium, hitting a woman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.