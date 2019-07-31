Yanks' Voit reinjures core muscle, awaits MRI

NEW YORK -- Yankees first baseman Luke Voit left Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of a core muscle injury, the team said.

He is scheduled to have an MRI later in the night.

Voit was removed in the top of the fifth inning, when backup infielder Tyler Wade -- called up to the Yankees' active roster Sunday -- entered in his cleanup spot in the batting order. Wade took over at third base, and third baseman Gio Urshela moved over to Voit's spot at first.

It's unclear when Voit became injured, but this is the second time this season he has dealt with an injury around his torso. On July 2, he landed on the 10-day injured list due to an abdominal strain he received three days earlier in a game on London Stadium's artificial turf against the Boston Red Sox. Voit was rounding first base on a double when he felt that initial discomfort.

Voit returned to action 11 days after he went on the IL that time.

Before being removed Tuesday, Voit had gone 0-for-1 against the Diamondbacks. He was struck out and reached on a hit-by-pitch. His team-leading eighth HBP, Voit was struck on the left arm by a 77 mph breaking pitch that appeared to get away from Arizona starter Taylor Clarke.

Voit is batting .278 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs in 94 games this season.