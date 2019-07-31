Sources: Indians send Bauer to Reds, get Puig

In the midst of a heated playoff race, the Cleveland Indians have traded right-hander Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds and will get outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes as part of a three-team deal that includes the San Diego Padres, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

The Indians also will receive left-hander Logan Allen as part of the trade, and OF prospect Taylor Trammell will head to San Diego, sources said.

Cleveland (62-44), which lost 2-0 to the Houston Astros on Tuesday, is three games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and has a 2 1/2-game cushion atop the wild-card standings.

Puig, who came to the Reds in a December trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was still in Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as reports of the three-team trade surfaced. He ended his short stint in Cincinnati with a bang when he was involved in a benches-clearing brawl in the ninth inning and was among eight who were ejected.

Bauer, who is 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 185 strikeouts, has shown some inconsistencies after a breakout 2018 season in which he made his first All-Star team. The 28-year-old, who isn't a free agent until after the 2020 season, is making $13 million this season.

In eight seasons since he broke into the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012, Bauer is 68-55 with 1,111 strikeouts and a 3.92 ERA.

Puig was still in the game as reports of Tuesday night's three-team trade surfaced. The brawl began in the top of the ninth inning, when Reds reliever Amir Garrett, who earlier in the frame had allowed a home run, was removed from the game and charged at the Pirates' dugout. Both teams stormed onto the field, and an ugly brawl ensued.

Puig was among those ejected.

Bauer has had his share of non-pitching issues. Earlier Tuesday, Bauer was informed that he would be fined by Major League Baseball but not suspended for firing a baseball from the mound over the center-field fence before being removed from Sunday's game against the Royals.

In 2016, Bauer was scratched from Game 2 of the AL Championship Series after a freak injury in which he sliced the tip of his finger while doing maintenance on his drone. He tried to start Game 3 but left after 21 pitches after the wound ripped open and caked his jersey, pants and portions of the mound in blood. He returned for the World Series.

In 2018, he traded barbs on social media with members of Houston after insinuating that Astros pitchers were applying pine tar or some similar substance to baseballs to increase spin rate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.