Brewers deal 1B Aguilar to Rays, sources say

First baseman Jesus Aguilar has been traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Tampa Bay Rays, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

Right-hander Jake Faria is headed back to Milwaukee in the deal.

Aguilar, an All-Star in 2018, fills the Rays' search for a right-handed bat. He is hitting .225 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs this season. His batting average and OPS (.694) were both his worst in three seasons in Milwaukee, but his numbers were up to .298 and .920 in July.

The 29-year-old is arbitration eligible for three more seasons.

He had a career year last season with a .274 average, 35 homers and 108 RBIs.

Faria, 26, has thrown 10 innings this season and has a 2.70 ERA. He has appeared in 40 MLB games -- with 26 starts -- over three seasons and has a 4.18 ERA and 9-8 record.

The Brewers are currently 1.5 games out of first place in the NL Central and one game out of a wild-card spot. The Rays are 7.5 games out of first in the AL East and a half-game out of a wild-card spot.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET.