        <
        >

          White Sox send Jones, pool money to Rangers

          12:38 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have acquired right-hander Nate Jones from the Chicago White Sox for minor league pitchers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro.

          Chicago will send the Rangers $750,000 as part of Wednesday's deal to cover part of the $1.5 million remaining in the $4.65 million salary for Jones, who is on the injured list after surgery to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

          Texas also will get $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment for 2019-20.

          Jones had a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season before going on the injured list April 27. He is 22-13 with a 3.12 ERA in 284 relief appearances in his big league career from 2012-19, all with the White Sox. His contract includes a $3.75 million club option for 2020 with a $1.25 million buyout, and also a 2021 option.

          The 19-year-old Jarneski is in the Arizona League, and the 22-year-old Castro is in the Dominican Summer League.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices