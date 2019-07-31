Nationals add Hudson, Elias, Strickland to bullpen

The Washington Nationals bolstered their bullpen before the trade deadline Wednesday, acquiring veteran right-hander Daniel Hudson from the Toronto Blue Jays and Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland from the Seattle Mariners.

The Nationals' bullpen entered Wednesday ranked last in the majors with a 5.97 ERA and had blown 20 saves, tied for third most.

Although Washington relievers have fared better recently, posting a 4.76 ERA in July, general manager Mike Rizzo was looking to bolster the bullpen in preparation for the stretch run.

After Wednesday's loss, the Nationals are 6½ games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. They began the day a half-game ahead of the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies for the top wild-card spot.

Toronto gets right-handed pitching prospect Kyle Johnston from the Nationals. The sixth-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft is 9-9 with a 4.03 ERA in 20 starts for Class A Potomac this season.

The Mariners reportedly receive three pitching prospects from the Nationals -- RHP Elvis Alvarado, LHP Taylor Guilbeau and LHP Aaron Fletcher -- in exchange for Elias and Strickland. That deal was confirmed by ESPN's Jeff Passan and first reported by MLB.com.

On June 23, Washington released failed free-agent signing Trevor Rosenthal, who posted a 22.74 ERA with the team. Two days later, the Nats called up 42-year old Fernando Rodney, who'd been released by Oakland earlier in the season.

Rodney has since emerged as the primary setup man for closer Sean Doolittle.

The 32-year-old Hudson was seen leaving the Blue Jays' bullpen and hugging teammates before heading to the clubhouse during Wednesday's game in Kansas City. He is 6-3 this season with 2 saves, 48 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA, which is his lowest mark since posting a 2.45 ERA across 95 1/3 innings in 2010.

He has a career record of 46-35 with 11 saves and a 3.92 ERA in 355 appearances with the Blue Jays, Dodgers, Pirates, Diamondbacks and White Sox over 10 seasons.

To make room for Hudson on the 40-man roster, the Nationals transferred Jonny Venters to the 60-day IL.

The Blue Jays are currently without closer Ken Giles, who got a cortisone shot to treat mild inflammation in his right elbow. Joe Biagini could be the next to move up in the bullpen order, though Tim Mayza and Justin Shafer have pitched well in late-and-close situations and could factor into any possible committee.

Elias, a lefty who avoided arbitration by signing a one-year deal with the Mariners prior to this season, had a 4.40 ERA with 14 saves and 45 strikeouts in 47 innings.

The right-handed Strickland, who recently returned from the 60-day injured list (lat strain), has a career 2.98 ERA with 214 strikeouts in 229 1/3 innings.

In 2017 with the Giants, Strickland made headlines when he hit then-Nationals slugger Bryce Harper on the hip with a 98 mph fastball, which sparked a benches-clearing incident. It was the first time Strickland had faced Harper since Harper hit two home runs off him in the 2014 National League Division Series.

Strickland was suspended six games by Major League Baseball for his role in the brawl, which ended with him being dragged to the Giants' dugout by several of his teammates.

ESPN's Eddie Matz contributed to this report.