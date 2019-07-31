        <
          Sources: Brewers acquire Pomeranz from Giants

          2:35 PM ET
          The San Francisco Giants sent left-handed starter Drew Pomeranz and right-handed reliever Ray Black to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mauricio Dubon, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

          Pomeranz is 2-9 this season with a 5.68 ERA after signing with the Giants as a free agent. He had his best season in 2017, when he went 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA for Boston.

          Black has spent the bulk of this season at Triple-A Sacramento, where he was 1-0 with a 5.16 ERA.

          Dubon was one of the Brewers' top prospects, a middle infielder who was hitting .297 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs at Triple-A San Antonio.

