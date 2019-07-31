Giants deal Pomeranz to Brewers, Dyson to Twins

The San Francisco Giants have parted with left-handed starter Drew Pomeranz and reliever Sam Dyson in separate deals just before the trade deadline Wednesday.

Pomeranz and right-handed reliever Ray Black were sent to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mauricio Dubon.

Dyson, who is is 4-1 this season with a 2.47 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 innings, was traded by the Giants to the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple reports.

Pomeranz is 2-9 this season with a 5.68 ERA after signing with the Giants as a free agent. He had his best season in 2017, when he went 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA for Boston.

Brewers president David Stearns said the plan is to use Pomeranz primarily as a reliever.

The acquisition of Dyson is another move by the Twins in recent days to strengthen their bullpen. Minnesota acquired reliever Sergio Romo from the Marlins last Saturday in their playoff push.

Black has spent the bulk of this season at Triple-A Sacramento, where he was 1-0 with a 5.16 ERA.

Dubon was one of the Brewers' top prospects, a middle infielder who was hitting .297 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs at Triple-A San Antonio.