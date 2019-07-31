Sources: Phillies get Dickerson from Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Dickerson is hitting .317 with four home runs and 25 RBIs this season. He hit a career-high 27 homers for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.

The trade comes after he hit two home runs and drove in a career-high five RBIs in the Pirates' 11-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Dickerson was seen hugging teammates in the dugout during Pittsburgh's game against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The Phillies have holes in the outfield. Jay Bruce and Andrew McCutchen are injured and Odubel Herrera is suspended for the rest of the season for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

The Phillies are six games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East but are tied for the second wild-card spot.