Marlins get SS prospect; trade pitchers to Rays

Keith Law contends that the Marlins are betting on Jazz Chisholm's upside after acquiring him from the Diamondbacks. (1:33)

The Miami Marlins have traded right-hander Zac Gallen to the Arizona Diamondbacks for shortstop prospect Jazz Chisholm, it was announced Wednesday.

The Marlins made another move just prior to the trade deadline, sending pitchers Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Ryne Stanek and Jesus Sanchez, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Gallen, who turns 24 on Saturday, is 1-3 with a 2.72 ERA in seven starts since making his major league debut June 20. Gallen pitched at North Carolina and was a third-round draft choice by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016.

"I'll forever be grateful to the Marlins for giving me the opportunity to make my debut, to pitch in the big leagues, which is something I always wanted to do," Gallen told reporters Wednesday. "Any time you can open some eyes and do what you can, it's good for your career. I'm excited."

Chisholm, 21, is considered the Diamondbacks' top overall prospect. He batted .204 with 18 homers and 13 stolen bases this season for Double-A Jackson. The native of the Bahamas is a career .253 hitter in the minors with 53 homers in 292 games since 2016.

