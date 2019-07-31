Sources: Braves add closer Greene, Melancon

Mark Teixeira and Tim Kurkjian both like the Braves addition of Shane Greene to solidify their bullpen. (1:08)

The Atlanta Braves added two more relievers before the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star closer Shane Greene from the Detroit Tigers, and San Francisco Giants right-hander Mark Melancon, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The Greene trade is pending a review of medicals, a source told Olney.

It is unclear what Detroit and San Francisco received in the deals, which were agreed to just before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Braves also acquired catcher John Ryan Murphy from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for cash considerations, The Athletic reported.

Greene, 30, has a 1.18 ERA and 22 saves this season. The right-hander recorded 32 saves last season in his first full year as a closer.

Melancon, 34, is a three-time All-Star who has a 3.50 ERA in 43 games with the Giants this season.

Greene and Melancon are both under contract through the 2020 season. Greene is eligible for arbitration, and Melancon has a base salary of $14 million.

The Braves already bolstered their bullpen Tuesday night with their acquisition of right-hander Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers.

Luke Jackson has served as Atlanta's closer this season, recording 17 saves. But Jackson has struggled lately, posting a 13.50 ERA with two blown saves in seven appearances since the All-Star break. He blew a save chance on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, but the Braves won 5-4 in 10 innings.

For the Tigers, the trade of Greene likely clears the closer role for Joe Jimenez, who has been the team's closer of the future for some time. Buck Farmer, who has nine consecutive scoreless appearances to begin the second half, could force himself into the mix if Jimenez initially struggles.