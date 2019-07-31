        <
          Source: Braves trade for Tigers closer Greene

          3:31 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Atlanta Braves added another reliever before the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star closer Shane Greene from the Detroit Tigers, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

          The trade is pending a review of medicals, a source told Olney. It is unclear what Detroit received in the deal, which was agreed to just before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

          The Braves also acquired catcher John Ryan Murphy from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for cash considerations, The Athletic reported.

          Greene, 30, has a 1.18 ERA and 22 saves this season. The right-hander also recorded 32 saves last season in his first full year as a closer.

          The Braves already bolstered their bullpen Tuesday night with their acquisition of right-hander Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers.

          Luke Jackson has served as Atlanta's closer this season, recording 17 saves. But Jackson has struggled lately, posting a 13.50 ERA with two blown saves in seven appearances since the All-Star break. He blew a save chance on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, but the Braves won 5-4 in 10 innings.

