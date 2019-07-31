Phils' Robertson (elbow) won't return this season

Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will undergo season-ending elbow surgery.

The veteran right-hander told reporters Wednesday that he needs surgery to repair a flexor tendon and also said he may need Tommy John surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament.

Robertson, 34, appeared in only seven games this season after signing a two-year, $23 million deal with the Phillies in the offseason.

The former All-Star has been sidelined by an elbow injury since mid-April and told reporters that he recently suffered a setback in his recovery.