          Phils' Robertson (elbow) won't return this season

          4:03 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will undergo season-ending elbow surgery.

          The veteran right-hander told reporters Wednesday that he needs surgery to repair a flexor tendon and also said he may need Tommy John surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament.

          Robertson, 34, appeared in only seven games this season after signing a two-year, $23 million deal with the Phillies in the offseason.

          The former All-Star has been sidelined by an elbow injury since mid-April and told reporters that he recently suffered a setback in his recovery.

