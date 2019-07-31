Cubs land Castellanos at deadline, source says

The Chicago Cubs have acquired outfielder Nicholas Castellanos from the Detroit Tigers, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Tigers received right-handed pitching prospects Alex Lange and Paul Richan in exchange.

Castellanos is hitting .273 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs this season. His best year came in 2017, when he hit 26 home runs and drove in 101 runs with a .272 average.

The 27-year-old should provide a big boost offensively to a Chicago team that entered Wednesday's action a game behind the first-place Cardinals in the NL Central and atop the wild-card standings. His 119 doubles over the last three seasons trail only Red Sox star Mookie Betts in that span. And Castellanos' 37 doubles this season are tied with Boston's Rafael Devers for the most in the majors.

He also will greatly improve their chances against left-handed pitching. The Cubs have the third-worst batting average against lefties this season at .235, while Castellanos has mashed lefties throughout his career, especially this season in which he is hitting .347 against southpaws.

Castellanos has a .790 OPS in 2019, and his OBP while batting second is .357.

The move was completed just ahead of Wednesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

The Athletic first reported the agreement.

Richan, 22, is 10-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 17 starts and Lange, 23, is 1-9 with a 7.36 ERA in 11 starts at the Class A level this season.

The Cubs also agreed to two other trades on Wednesday. Chicago sent catcher Martin Maldonado to the Houston Astros for utility man Tony Kemp and traded right-handed reliever Carl Edwards Jr. to the San Diego Padres for left-hander Brad Wieck.

It's also the Tigers' second major trade as Detroit agreed to trade closer Shane Greene to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.