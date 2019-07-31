Source: Astros add another ace, acquire Greinke

Mark Teixeira and Tim Kurkjian are confident that with the Astros trading for Zack Greinke, they strongly increased their chances of winning a second World Series in three years. (1:36)

The Houston Astros made the biggest move of Wednesday's trade deadline, acquiring right-hander Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks for four prospects, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Greinke joins a fearsome rotation that includes Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Houston sent right-hander Corbin Martin, right-hander J.B. Bukauskas, first baseman Seth Beer and infielder Josh Rojas to Arizona to complete the deal.

The Astros also acquired right-handers Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports.

The Diamondbacks moved to replace Greinke in the rotation by acquiring right-handed starter Mike Leake from the Seattle Mariners, sources told Passan.

What Are The Odds? The Astros' acquisition of Zack Greinke on Wednesday made them World Series favorites at Caesars Sportsbook. Here's a look: Current Before Astros +275 +450 Dodgers +275 +275 Yankees +400 +300 Cubs +900 +800 Braves +1000 +1200 -- Caesars Sportsbook

Leake is 9-8 with a 4.40 ERA this season for Seattle. He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $80 million contract.

Greinke is 10-4 this season with a 2.87 ERA in 22 starts. The right-hander, who won a Cy Young Award with the Kansas City Royals in 2009, is 197-122 with a 3.36 ERA in 16 major league seasons.

He pitched against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, striking out seven batters in five innings.

For Houston's rotation, it's a case of the rich getting richer.

Before the Greinke agreement, Astros starters ranked first in the majors in both strikeouts per nine innings (10.5) and opponents' batting average (.213). Their ERA ranked fourth (3.68).

With Verlander and Greinke, Houston now is one of two teams with two active Cy Young winners on its roster (Rick Porcello, David Price of the Boston Red Sox).

Verlander, who won the Cy in 2011 while with the Tigers, expressed excitement about the Greinke deal.

Greinke gives the Astros insurance for after this season in case Cole leaves in free agency. He is in the fourth year of a six-year, $206.5 million deal that he signed with Arizona prior to the 2016 season.