Sources: Dodgers top prospect May to debut Fri.

Keith Law gives perspective for what Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was thinking for not trading the team's top prospects for relief help. (0:42)

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't make a big move at the trade deadline, but they've got reinforcements coming: Dustin May, their top pitching prospect, will make his major league debut Friday against the San Diego Padres, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

May, 21, is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. The right-hander has 24 strikeouts and nine walks in 27⅓ innings.

He is ranked No. 13 on Keith Law's list of top midseason prospects.

Before getting promoted in June, the 6-foot-6 May was 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA in 15 starts with Double-A Tulsa. He had 86 strikeouts and 20 walks in 79⅓ innings with the Drillers.

May was a third-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2016 draft.