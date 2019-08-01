        <
          Sources: Dodgers top prospect May to debut Fri.

          9:49 PM ET
          The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't make a big move at the trade deadline, but they've got reinforcements coming: Dustin May, their top pitching prospect, will make his major league debut Friday against the San Diego Padres, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

          May, 21, is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. The right-hander has 24 strikeouts and nine walks in 27⅓ innings.

          He is ranked No. 13 on Keith Law's list of top midseason prospects.

          Before getting promoted in June, the 6-foot-6 May was 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA in 15 starts with Double-A Tulsa. He had 86 strikeouts and 20 walks in 79⅓ innings with the Drillers.

          May was a third-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2016 draft.

