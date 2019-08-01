Giants' Dickerson (oblique strain) on 10-day IL

The San Francisco Giants have placed outfielder Alex Dickerson on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

The Giants announced the move before Thursday afternoon's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dickerson, 29, missed two straight seasons in 2017 and 2018 because of back and elbow injuries. The Giants have not disclosed how long he will be out because of the oblique strain.

Dickerson has been outstanding since being acquired by the Giants in a June trade with the San Diego Padres, batting .386 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and a 1.222 OPS in 30 games.

The Giants made a pair of other roster moves Thursday, promoting left-hander Sam Selman from Triple-A Sacramento and designating right-hander Dan Winkler for assignment.

San Francisco acquired Winkler on Wednesday in the trade that sent Mark Melancon to the Atlanta Braves.