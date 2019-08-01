MLB suspends eight for Reds-Pirates brawl

The Reds' Amir Garrett charges the Pirates' dugout to start a huge brawl that includes Yasiel Puig, who was traded midgame to the Indians. (1:48)

Major League Baseball on Thursday has suspended six players and both managers for their roles in the benches-clearing brawl between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Reds manager David Bell (six games) and pitchers Amir Garrett (eight games) and Jared Hughes (three games) were disciplined. Yasiel Puig, who acknowledged after Tuesday's game that he had been traded to the Cleveland Indians prior to Wednesday's official announcement, was suspended for three games.

Pirates pitcher Keone Kela got the longest ban at 10 games for "intentionally" throwing a pitch near the head of the Reds' Derek Dietrich and also later instigating the brawl. Teammates Jose Osuna (five games), Kyle Crick (three games) and manager Clint Hurdle (two games) also were disciplined by Major League Baseball.

All six players have appealed the suspensions and can continue to play until those appeals are heard. Bell will begin his suspension on Thursday night, while Hurdle will begin serving his ban on Friday.

"The incidents between these two clubs remain a source of concern, and it's reflected by the level of discipline we are handing down today," Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, said in a statement. "Everyone on the field should be aware of the example they are setting for fans, particularly young people.

"I firmly expect these two managers and all others to hold their players accountable for appropriate conduct and to guide them in the right direction."

Those Are Fighting Words The eight suspensions handed down by MLB, with reasons given, as a result of actions during the Reds-Pirates game Tuesday night. Games Player Team Reason 10 Keone Kela Pirates Intentionally throwing at head, instigating brawl 8 Amir Garrett Reds Inciting brawl, throwing a punch 6 David Bell Reds Returning to field after ejection; escalating incident 5 Jose Osuna Pirates Aggressive, inappropriate actions 3 Jared Hughes Reds Intentionally throwing at Starling Marte 3 Kyle Crick Pirates Inappropriate actions 3 Yasiel Puig Indians* Aggressive actions 2 Clint Hurdle Pirates Club's conduct, intentional pitches at Dietrich * Traded from Reds to Indians after incident

MLB has also fined Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin an undisclosed amount. Other players who participated in the skirmish while on the injured list, including Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, also have been fined.

The suspensions come from Tuesday's fracas that started with Garrett charging the Pittsburgh dugout and being dragged to the ground by roughly half the Pirates team before backup arrived.

Bell was among the first Reds to join the fray and had to be separated from Hurdle. Bell later helped restrain Puig, who reignited the melee with more shouting and shoving.

Tuesday's brawl started in the top of the ninth, but tensions were sparked innings earlier when Kela threw up-and-in to Dietrich in the seventh. In April, Dietrich admired one of his homers at PNC Park, and it led to a benches-clearing clash in that game.