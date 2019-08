The New York Yankees have reinstated outfielder Brett Gardner from the injured list.

Gardner went on the 10-day IL last week with left knee inflammation.

In a corresponding move, shortstop Tyler Wade has been optioned to Triple-A.

Starting pitcher J.A. Happ will also be unavailable for the Yankees as he has been added to the paternity list. Fellow left-hander Stephen Tarpley has been recalled to take Happ's place on the roster.