Dodgers' Ryu on IL; 'Gingergaard' to make debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers Friday placed left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list with neck soreness, retroactive to Aug. 1.

The National League Cy Young favorite is having a career year, having gone 11-2 in 21 starts with an MLB-best 1.53 ERA.

However help is on the way for the Dodgers, as their top pitching prospect Dustin May will make his major league debut against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

The 21-year-old right-hander is nicknamed "Gingergaard" because his flowing red hair and big-time fastball remind some of New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard.

May was 6-5 with a 3.38 ERA over 20 starts between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

In other moves Friday, the Dodgers selected the contract of RHP Dustin May and recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

To make room on the 25-man roster, LA optioned RHP Dylan Floro to Triple-A.