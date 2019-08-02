        <
          Rockies remove struggling Davis from closer role

          6:35 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Colorado Rockies have removed Wade Davis from the closer role, manager Bud Black said Friday.

          Davis has a 6.82 ERA this season, including an 11.29 ERA at Coors Field.

          In his last appearance, Wednesday against the Dodgers, he allowed five runs in one-third of an inning, taking the loss to drop to 1-5 this season.

          Davis signed a three-year, $52 million deal with Colorado prior to the 2018 season. He saved a National League-best 43 games last season but has struggled with his control so far this year, posting a strikeout-to-walk rate less than double (8.8%) that of last year's (19.9%).

          Black said Scott Oberg (5-1, 1.59 ERA) will take over as Colorado's closer for the time being.

