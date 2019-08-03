Rockies' Dahl carted off with right leg injury

Colorado Rockies All-Star center fielder David Dahl was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his lower right leg in Friday night's game against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Dahl appeared to overrun a line drive to center field by Scooter Gennett in the top of the sixth inning, and while reaching back to catch the ball, his leg twisted awkwardly underneath him.

Dahl made the catch but immediately went to the ground in pain, clutching at his lower leg as athletic trainers rushed onto the field. He left on a cart as fans at Coors Field stood and applauded in support.

Dahl is hitting .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs this season.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury from the Rockies.