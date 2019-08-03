        <
        >

          White Sox righty Fulmer hurt in 1st career at-bat

          3:06 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Chicago White Sox right-hander Carson Fulmer has been placed on the 10-day injured list after he hurt himself during his first career at-bat.

          Fulmer was called to bat during Friday night's 4-3, 15-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He suffered a strained right hamstring while running to first base after hitting the ball down the third-base line. He was thrown out and replaced by winning pitcher Josh Osich.

          Fulmer, 25, is 1-1 on the season with a 5.30 ERA, 20 strikeouts and 15 walks in 18 2/3 innings. He is 0-for-1 as a hitter.

          Chicago recalled right-hander Dylan Covey from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. Covey is 1-7 with a 6.99 ERA in 14 appearances (10 starts) for the White Sox this season.

