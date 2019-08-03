Rockies' Dahl hits IL day after bad-looking injury

The Colorado Rockies have placed outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain.

Dahl was carted off the field after planting his feet awkwardly while trying to catch a line drive in the top of the sixth inning of Friday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

The injury appeared serious, but manager Bud Black said after Friday's game that initial tests on Dahl's ankle came back negative.

"Any time a guy goes down and it looks bad, I think there's a sickening feeling amongst all of us," Black said Friday. "You hate to see those things happen to your own, and David has been so instrumental in the middle of our order, playing good defense. You just hate to see that happen ... but it could have been worse."

The 25-year-old Dahl, a first-time All-Star this season, is batting .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs. He missed two months last season because of a broken right foot suffered when he fouled off a pitch. He missed all of the 2017 season with a stress reaction in his rib cage.