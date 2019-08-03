Cubs' Contreras to get MRI after hamstring injury

Willson Contreras leaves the game in the seventh inning after pulling up and grabbing his right leg while running to first. (0:26)

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras left Saturday's game against the Brewers in the seventh inning with a right hamstring injury. He will get an MRI on Monday, said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

Contreras, who was replaced behind the plate by Victor Caratini, pulled up and grabbed the back of his leg as he exited the batter's box after hitting the ball to left-center off Junior Guerra to lead off the inning. Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain made a nifty running catch to retire Contreras.

Albert Almora Jr. followed with a solo homer in the seventh to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Chicago eventually won the game, 4-1.