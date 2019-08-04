Angels' Pena sprains knee, carried off field in 2nd

CLEVELAND -- Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Felix Pena was carried off the field after spraining his right knee in the second inning against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Pena was hurt as he stepped on first base to record an out on a ground ball hit by Jose Ramirez. First baseman Albert Pujols fielded the ball and made a high underhand toss to Pena, who was covering the bag.

Pena reached for the ball and his left foot landed on the base. He hopped around on his left foot before going to the ground in pain holding his right leg.

The pitcher was eventually carried to the dugout by Pujols and a trainer. The team said he would undergo an MRI.

Pena retired the first five hitters and was replaced by Trevor Cahill.

The Angels also scratched shortstop Andrelton Simmons from Saturday's game because of left foot soreness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.