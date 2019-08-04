What do you mean? P Bieber called Justin on card

Pitcher Shane Bieber is 10-4 with a 3.40 ERA for a Cleveland Indians team that leads the AL wild-card race. One thing he is not: pop singer Justin Bieber, a fact that baseball card maker Topps seems to have forgotten.

The 24-year-old righty tweeted a photo of his baseball card that mistakenly refers to him as "Justin" in the blurb on the back.

Is it too late to say sorry? — Topps @ NSCC Booth No. 676 (@Topps) August 3, 2019

Topps took the issue in stride, replying to Bieber with song lyrics from a popular Justin Bieber tune.

A tweet that Shane Bieber amusingly acknowledged.

This is not the first time the Indians pitcher has addressed sharing a last name with the Canadian pop star. In 2018 during Players Weekend, when MLB allowed players to put their nicknames on the backs of their jerseys, Bieber decided to go with "NOT JUSTIN."

Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is used to being confused with pop singer Justin Bieber, so much so he highlighted the fact on Players Weekend in 2018. Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire

Bieber is slated to start Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.